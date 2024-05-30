UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted travelling with an expensive TUMI bag during his campaign in one of the UK's poorest areas. The stylish luxurious bag was monogrammed with his initials ‘RS’

Amid the ongoing UK national election campaign, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted wearing a backpack of 750 Pounds (approximately ₹79,497) on Thursday. Sunak took his expensive Tumi bag during his campaign trial to one of the country's poorest areas.

His backpack was monogrammed with his initials ‘RS’. Rishi Sunak was photographed with the highly expensive backpack when he was boarding a train to Cornwall.

Mr Sunak was seen carrying a luxury Tumi bag monogrammed with his initials 'RS' as he boarded the train to Cornwall. He took the sleeper service to Penzance as part of the Conservative Party's campaign in the South West of England. According to Manchester Evening News, the backpack is assumed to be the Tumi Arrive Bradley backpack and is expected to be sold for £750 in high-end stores including Selfridges.

During his campaign trial, Rishi Sunak had to face some tough questions related to ‘levelling up’ cash, according to Manchester Evening News report. He also faced questions about why he is taking leveling up funds away from the country to pay for his National Service plan. According to the report, the scheme may receive funds at the behest of community safety and high street regeneration of some of UK's poorest areas.

UK Prime Minister came garnered myriad of comments on social media for carrying a super-expensive backpack during his campaign trails. While many users criticised Sunak, several others came in his support.

"Rich man owns expensive things," said a social media user.

“That would go well with Keir’s £500 hoodie he loves to wear ….lets face it they’ve both got money to waste (I believe KS is worth £7,000,000). This argument about how much is being spent on clothing and accessories is very tired and very boring," wrote another user drawing comparison between the two leaders.

"Maybe if you ever get a proper job, maybe YOU can afford "nice things"," commented another X user.

"As a kid at school we had name tapes to identify ownership of our uniform, but I have not since I grew up needed my name marked on my stuff," wrote another X user jokingly.

Not the first time when Sunak's wealth came in display during campaign Notably, this was not the first time when Rishi Sunak made headlines with his super-expensive belongings during campaign trials. In July 2022, he wore £490 Prada suede shoes during his visit to a building site as he was eyeing to become a Tory leader.

Sunak richer than King Charles III UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are the riches couples in the UK and enjoy a collective wealth which is even larger than that owned by King Charless III. Their combined wealth is £651million (Thanks to Narayana Murhty's Infosys!) which is around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III.

