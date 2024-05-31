Americans hilariously mistake UK PM Rishi Sunak for a DJ or a chef in a viral video. Netizens commented on the future of America.

“Rishi Sunak, who?" was the standard reply of Americans when a blogger asked them what they thought about the UK Prime Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a now-viral video on Instagram, English comedian Simon Benjamin Brodkin asked the Americans who Rishi Sunak was, but the answers he received were just hilarious!

From a DJ to a chef, the clueless Americans were ready with their guesses about Rishi Sunak, but not one could even imagine that he was the PM of Britain.

Simon shared the video on Instagram, writing, “DJ Sunak. Taking bookings from July 5th. " In the video, he is seen asking the people of America, “Who do they think is Rishi Sunak?"

With an initial lot of "WHO??", the other most interesting group of answers was when a few thought he was a DJ and cheered on his name on the tune of the popular Punjabi song "Tunak Tunak tun": "Sunak, Sunak, Sunka!!"

One person also went on to say, “Who is Ritchie Soonik?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch:

Netizens' reactions were even more hilarious, with one user commenting, "Bro thought Sunak is Tunak Tunak."

Another sarcastically commented, "How do they not know that Rishi Sunak is the one who sang the most viral 'tunak tunak tun tanana" song! This is just not acceptable."

Several netizens questioned the future of America, saying “Future of America seems great (laughing emoji)."

“My chicken have more brain cells than the whole American population," another said.

Another user said, "No wonder Biden wants illegal immigrants!"

Laughing at the replies, a user said, "Rishi Sunak need to become a techno DJ now." Another added, "'What is that' dying."

“Pray for America," one user commented.

A few netizens even supported the Americans, saying that the UK keeps changing its PM every now and then.

“You've had 36 prime ministers in the past 13 months. How can anyone keep up?" one user commented.

“To be fair, you keep changing them like socks," another added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

