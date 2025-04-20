RJ Mahvash supports Yuzvendra Chahal from the stands at PBKS vs RCB, continues to spark dating rumours. Watch

On Sunday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mullanpur. While several visuals from the match have gone viral, a new one has surfaced on social media. As PBKS fans cheered for the team on their home ground, RJ Mahvash was spotted in the stands.

RJ Mahvash at PBKS vs RCB match RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating PBKS' Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the images from the stadium, Mahvash was seen in a rather serious mode, owing to the intense game. She was spotted clapping and cheering for Yuzvendra when he launched Rajat Patidar's wicket.

Besides this, pictures of them arriving allegedly together at the stadium are also doing rounds on the internet.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's dating rumours Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While he continues to not comment about it, she has previously called them friends. However, they are now spotted and even linked to each other more often.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. They finalised their divorce last month.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was directed to pay Dhanashree a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore.

Following their divorce, dating rumours of Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash intensified.

RCB defeats PBKS Meanwhile, at today's game, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs, as per ANI.