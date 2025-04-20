RJ Mahvash supports Yuzvendra Chahal from the stands at PBKS vs RCB, continues to spark dating rumours. Watch

RCB defeats PBKS

Meanwhile, at today's game, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs, as per ANI.