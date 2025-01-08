Veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon's Khar house in Mumbai was robbed on Monday, where a diamond earring worth over a lakh was stolen, reported NDTV on Wednesday.

In addition, the robber stole ₹35,000 in cash and some dollars—around $500 ( ₹42,923). According to the report, the culprit was part of a painting crew that worked at her home during the festive season.

Actress Poonam Dhillon who primarily resides with her son Anmol in Juhu, occasionally stays at the Khar property.

Culprit arrested: Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police officials have arrested one individual in connection with the crime.

The Free Press Journal reported on 6 January that the Khar police arrested 37-year-old Sameer Ansari for allegedly stealing valuable items from Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon’s Khar West home.

The report added that Ansari was part of the painting crew who worked on the actress's residence between 28 December 2024 and 5 January 2025. After stealing the items, Ansari allegedly spent ₹9,000 hosting a party for his colleagues.

How did the theft come to light? The FPJ report added after Poonam’s son, Anmol, returned from Dubai on 5 January and discovered the items missing, he spoke with mother. Following the discussion with the domestic staff, Poonam Dhillon's manager filed a police report.

On being questioned by the police, Ansari admitted to the theft that led to his arrest.

What Poonam Dhillon is upto next: On the work front, Poonam Dhillon was last seen in Jai Mummy Di, alongside Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. She debuted her OTT in 2021 with the Disney+ Hotstar series Dil Bekaraar.