Robert Downey Jr. is making a surprising return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in the new "Avengers" movie titled "Avengers: Doomsday." Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also returning to Marvel, the movie will introduce Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers are set to helm two new "Avengers" movies: "Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

While Downey had recently expressed openness to returning to Marvel, fans naturally assumed he would reprise his role as Iron Man/Tony Stark. His return as the villainous Victor von Doom has shocked the fandom, including the ecstatic audience at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Downey made a triumphant appearance in Hall H on Saturday evening to reveal his return.

The panel was flooded with hooded figures concealed by masks that resembled the iconic comic book villain known for his skills in both sorcery and science when Downey Jr. revealed himself.

"I like playing complicated characters," he said as fans began to chant his name.

Downey as Iron Man Downey's debut as the playboy super-genius Stark was in 2008's "Iron Man," the inaugural film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe created by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Over the next 11 years, Downey would starred in 10 Marvel films, including "Iron Man 2," "Iron Man 3," "The Incredible Hulk," "The Avengers," "Captian America: Civil War," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

“Endgame" featured the death of Iron Man. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair earlier that he had no interest in messing with Downey’s emotional exit.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said at the time about Iron Man’s death. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

