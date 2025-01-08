The teaser for the Kannada film ‘Toxic’, starring Yash, was released on his birthday. Co-written by Geetu Mohandas, the film promises a unique narrative and marks Yash's return to the screen since 2022.

The first teaser for Kannada "rocking star" Yash's latest film 'Toxic' is out. The release coincides with the star's birthday.

In the teaser for 'Toxic', the actor supports a dapper look as he hits a club for a good time. The 59-second teaser has been called a “birthday peek" by the makers.

In the trailer, a cigar-smoking Yash, donning a white suit, makes his way into a posh nightclub called 'Paraiiso'. As the actor walks to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room is drawn to him.

After entering the club, the teaser shows a steamy sequence between Yash and a woman.

Yash also shared the teaser of ‘Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ on his official X handle and wrote: "UNLEASHED!!" alongside the link to the video.

Watch the 'Toxic' teaser here:

Here's how fans reacted: “Monsterrr is Back!" a user remarked.

“Must watch teaser literally goosebumps," said another user.

"Total international level. Movie must cross 3000 crore," claimed a user.

“This man can literally eat the entire bollywood for breakfast!!!...The level of swag is unmatchable, Only Hrithik sir can beat him in swag.Whole heartedly love to see a combo movie of these 2 ,the world will explode if they come together!" said another user

“Pushpa who? Salaar who? Devara who? Toxic will burn all records to ashes!" a user claimed.

"Ultimate entry ...awesome looks.....ROCKING STAR. READY TO ROCK AGAIN," said a user.

Toxic: Release date The film's makers, KVNProductions, have yet to announce the release date of Toxic. This teaser was the first glimpse of the film.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year.

About 'Toxic' 'Toxic', the Kannada movie, marks Yash's first project since 2022 'KGF: Chapter 2' (2022), the actor's superhit franchise.

Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the film with Yash, has called it a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the “chaos within us."

Praising Yash's “mysterious" yet “meticulous" process, Mohandas said with the release of the first peek of the film, the makers are also celebrating Yash - “a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger".

Calling it a "privilege and a thrill" to have co-written the movie alongside Yash, the Toxic co-writer said the star "the extraordinary where others see the ordinary".

Talking about the upcoming film, Mohandas said, “We hope to bring an experience woven to ignite something primal in all of us- a film not just to be watched, but to be felt."

She also praised Yash's “process of quiet reverence" and said, “He taught me that the journey of creation is sacred." “To him, nothing is certain except the thrill of the journey ahead."

"These words are not just spoken from a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind!" she said.

Yash is also credited as a producer on the film alongside Venkat K Narayana.

Yash's Birthday request Before New Year, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any “grand gestures and gatherings" to make him feel special as there have been some “unfortunate incidents" in the past.

The celebrated actor further said his "greatest gift" is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash's fans lost their lives while erecting a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help.