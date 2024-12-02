Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya has been accused of killing her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his female friend in a fire in Queens. Aliya was arrested and denied bail.

'Rockstar' fame Nargis Fakhri became the talk of the town, thanks to her brilliant performance in the Bollywood film that hit the screens in 2011. Recently, Fakhri's sister Aliya has been in the news for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend, reports say.

Aliya reportedly set fire to a two-storey garage in Queens, New York, resulting in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his female friend Anastasia Star Ettienne. Nargis Fakhri's sibling was arrested and denied bail in Criminal Court.

District Attorney Melinda Katz stated, "This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," reported Daily News.

While Nargis Fakhri is yet to react to the news, the actress' mother defended Aliya and said, "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," stated multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Edward Jacobs' mother revealed that he and Aliya had parted ways a year ago, but she continued to pursue him, according to The Post. The report also quoted Jacob's mother stating that her son and Etienne “were not lovers, but friends."

Why did Aliya kill her ex-boyfriend? According to multiple reports, a witness from the crime scene said they tried to save Anastasia, but she went inside the burning house to save Edward Jacobs. The witness also stated that Aliya Fakhri and Edward Jacobs' relationship was an abusive one.

"…We had to jump over it to escape. Star jumped over with me, but then she went back in to save [Jacobs]. It was an abusive relationship. She had told everyone before that she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed it off," the witness said, stated reports.