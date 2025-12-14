Rodrigo De Paul shrugs off man tugging at him for selfie at Kolkata Messi event; netizens say ‘money can't buy class’

Amid utter chaos at the event for legendary footballer Lionel Messi at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul was seen visibly irritated when a man tried to tug at him for a selfie.

In a now-viral video, a man, reportedly a security personnel, could be seen tugging at the Argentine star's arm for a selfie. However, De Paul quickly shrugged him off.

Both Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi looked at the man in astonishment.

Watch video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were disgusted by the man's appalling behaviour and said that he was lucky that Rodrigo De Paul did not punch him in the face.

One netizen said, “Is this how one should behave with an international sportsman like Rodrigo De Paul? Once again proved that money can buy you luxury but certainly not class.”

“He's lucky De Paul didn't punch him in the face,” exclaimed another.

“Of course he'd get angry if they pulled him like he was a mannequin or a statue; he's a person,” a netizen said.

“Our people will not change. This so embarrassing for us,” a user highlighted.

Another said, “People can behave however they want but some things are just classless. Athletes deserve respect regardless of their wealth or status. Rodrigo De Paul handled it professionally, though.”

“Messi is just laughing at all this circus going on around him. International embarrassment of India and Indians. he will make fun of us in front of his friends and family when he goes back home,” a user noted.

Who is Rodrigo De Paul? Rodrigo De Paul is an Argentine footballer. He is a close friend of Lionel Messi and the duo has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup together in Qatar. After his spell with Atletico Madrid in La Liga, De Paul is currently playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, alongside Messi. Both De Paul and Messi were a part of the Inter Miami side, that won the MLS cup recently.

Rodrigo De Paul: Football career With the national team, Rodrigo De Paul won Copa America in 2021 and 2024 besides the FIFA World Cup. He was also the part of the Argentina team that won the UEFA Cup of Champions.