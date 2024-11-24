Wait is finally over! Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth to rejoin India squad | Watch video

Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth on Sunday, November 24, to rejoin the Indian squad after staying away from the game as he welcomed a second child.

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Earlier, he had missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and was expected to return for second Test in Adelaide.

Earlier, the skipper was caught by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati International Airport on Saturday. In one of the videos shared of the cricketer, shared on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen in casual attire as he comfortably sits in a luxurious car from Perth airport and leaves to join his team.