Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Wait is finally over! Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth to rejoin India squad | Watch video

Wait is finally over! Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth to rejoin India squad | Watch video

Livemint

Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth on November 24 to rejoin his squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy after missing the first Test for the birth of his second child. He is expected to play in the second Test starting December 6.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned to team after welcoming second child.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Perth on Sunday, November 24, to rejoin the Indian squad after staying away from the game as he welcomed a second child.

Rohit Sharma will join the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Earlier, he had missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and was expected to return for second Test in Adelaide.

Earlier, the skipper was caught by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati International Airport on Saturday. In one of the videos shared of the cricketer, shared on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen in casual attire as he comfortably sits in a luxurious car from Perth airport and leaves to join his team.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.