Rohit Sharma etches his name into IPL history: Former Mumbai Indians captain is unlikely to be proud of it

Rohit Sharma etched his name into IPL history on 24 May. Unfortunately, it was not the kind of record anyone celebrates.

Batting against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Rohit fell for a duck. Jofra Archer was the bowler. Dhruv Jurel took the catch behind the stumps. It was a brief and painful stay at the crease. Rohit faced just 4 balls before his innings ended without a single run.

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That dismissal carried a significant statistical consequence. Rohit now has 19 ducks in his IPL career. That number equals Glenn Maxwell's tally at the very top of the unwanted list. Both players now hold the record for the most ducks in IPL history jointly. It is a curious milestone for two of the most explosive batters the tournament has ever seen.

Maxwell accumulated his 19 ducks across 135 innings spanning 2012 to 2025. He represented DC, KXIP, MI, PBKS and RCB during that period.

Rohit Sharma has reached the same landmark across 276 innings from 2008 to 2026. The former MI captain has represented DCH and MI throughout his long and decorated IPL career.

The numbers put the duck rate in perspective. Rohit has played 281 IPL matches, scoring 7,329 runs in total. He has hit 2 centuries and 49 half-centuries across his career. Nineteen ducks across 276 innings works out to roughly one every 14 innings.

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For a batter of his calibre and aggression at the top of the order, that frequency is not entirely surprising. Opening batters who attack from ball one will always carry that risk. But, the record exists nonetheless.

On Sunday at Wankhede, RR posted 205/8 in their 20 overs. MI responded with 175/9, falling 30 runs short. The defeat ended Mumbai's campaign. Their chance of qualification for the playoffs was already over long before this.

Rohit Sharma's IPL 2026 Season Rohit Sharma's IPL 2026 campaign has been a tale of two very different phases. The season started with genuine promise. He found form quickly and batted with the fluency that reminded fans of his best years.

His 2026 numbers tell an encouraging story at first glance. In 9 matches this season, he has scored 283 runs at an average of 35.38. His strike rate of 157.22 is impressive by any standard for an opener.

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He has scored 2 half-centuries this season, with a highest score of 84. He has hit 21 fours and 21 sixes. This year, Mumbai used him primarily as an Impact Player. Fans mostly saw him in the dugout, witnessing Mumbai lose one match after another.

For context, those numbers represent a significant improvement over his 2025 campaign. Last season, Rohit averaged 29.86 across 15 matches, scoring 418 runs at a strike rate of 149.29. The 2026 version has been sharper and more decisive at the crease.

Rohit's overall IPL legacy remains untouched. His 7,329 career runs, 49 fifties and 2 centuries speak for themselves. But, the record for most ducks is also there now. And, Hitman may not be extremely proud of it.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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