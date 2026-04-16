Rohit Sharma injury update: Mumbai Indians star batter sidelined for at least two games due to hamstring blow

Mumbai Indians (MI) have received a significant setback as their talismanic opener Rohit Sharma is set to miss at least the next two matches in the ongoing IPL 2026 season following a hamstring injury. The 38-year-old suffered the blow during MI’s high-scoring defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12, forcing him to retire hurt early in the chase.
Rohit skipped MI’s recent net session, raising immediate concerns ahead of the crucial home clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium. He was spotted lightly jogging and testing the hamstring during training, but the franchise is playing it safe.
Rohit Sharma, a key part of the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup, picked up a hamstring injury while batting against RCB. Scans reportedly showed no major tear, offering some relief, but the team is adopting a cautious approach. Hardik Pandya provided the latest update, stating clearly: "Rohit is out from the last game. He's gonna take a couple of games for him to see where exactly he is."
This absence comes at a critical juncture for MI, who have struggled to find consistency after an opening win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Without their experienced leader at the top, the batting order relies heavily on Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav to deliver big starts.
Along with Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Santner is also ruled out due to illness. "Mitchell is unwell as well. Mitchell Santner is also not available. So, yeah, we got a couple of changes," Hardik Pandya expressed during the toss.
The Mumbai Indians made necessary adjustments. Quinton de Kock returns behind the stumps, while young all-rounder Mayank Rawat earns his IPL debut.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
MI Impact subs: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.