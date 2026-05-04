Rohit Sharma returns to IPL 2026 after injury with 27-ball fifty during MI vs LSG; fans react ‘just pure authority’

Rohit Sharma returned to Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang as the Mumbai Indians batter slammed a 27-ball half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Having missed five games due to a hamstring injury suffered against Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, Rohit was sidelined since then.

Although he didn't field for Mumbai Indians, Rohit walked out to bat as an impact player replacing Raghu Sharma amidst loud cheers from the packed Wankhede crowd, alongside Ryan Rickelton after LSG managed 228/6 in 20 overs. The duo took some time initially before breaking the shackles.

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Despite warming the bench for so many games, Rohit showed no signs of rust, as he started with a six of Mohammed Shami. The highlight of Rohit's innings had to the Avesh Khan over where the former Mumbai Indians skipper whacked the bowler for two sixes and two fours for a 21-run over.

He brought up his fifty with a six off Manimaran Siddharth, thus registering his fourth-fastest fifty in IPL. Rohit's 23-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, is still his best.

Certainly, the fans on social media went crazy after Rohit's half-century. “52 (27) after an injury break. Rohit Sharma didn’t return to settle in- he returned to dominate. No rust, no noise, just pure authority. That’s not a comeback. That’s a reminder,” said one user.

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“27 balls, 50 runs, zero drama. Some players chase targets… Rohit rewrites them mid-innings,” another said. “Hitman Rohit Sharma in full flow is such a beautiful sight for every Indian cricket fan!” another wrote. Along with Rickelton, Rohit forged a 143-run stand in 10.5 overs before the South African was undone by Mohsin Khan for 83 runs of just 32 deliveries.

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Rohit Sharma misses hundred However, Rohit missed on a well-deserved hundred for just 16 runs on the final ball of the 14th over. Against Manimaran Siddharth, Rohit walked across and got low for a sweep only to get a top edge. Mohammed Shami, standing at short fine-leg, went a few steps back to take an overhead catch.

Also Read | Manish Pandey goes past MSD to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for rare IPL feat

Rohit walked out to a standing ovation for his 44-ball knock, that was studded with six fours and seven sixes. Mumbai Indians were 177/2 at that stage with Rohit and Rickelton laying the platform for others in the chase.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in