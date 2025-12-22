Rohit Sharma’s Netflix T-shirt sparks frenzy online: Documentary on T20 World Cup or something bigger in the works?

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has set social media buzzing after a short clip of him wearing a Netflix-branded T-shirt went viral on X. The video, originally shared as an Instagram story, shows Rohit calmly fixing his hair while standing in what appears to be a hotel corridor. A woman’s voice in the background is heard saying, “Rohit sir, shot ready.” To this, Rohit casually replies, “Okay, let’s go.”

That was enough to send the internet into speculation mode.

Within minutes, fans and cricket watchers began dissecting every detail of the clip. The Netflix logo on Rohit’s T-shirt quickly became the centre of attention, with many wondering whether the streaming giant is working on a major project featuring Rohit.

Several users speculated that Netflix could be preparing a documentary on Rohit Sharma, probably focusing on India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Others suggested it might be a behind-the-scenes series capturing Rohit’s leadership journey, dressing-room moments, and the pressure of captaining India on the world stage.

Social media reactions ranged from excitement to playful theories.

One user wrote, “A documentary of RS on Netflix or the story of winning the T20 World Cup to promote it..??”

Another post read, “The ‘Streaming Wars’ just found their ultimate weapon. Netflix knows that in India, the only script better than Bollywood is Cricket.”

Some fans were convinced this could be more than just a simple appearance. “If this is a documentary, we aren’t just getting a show; we are getting the unfiltered blueprint of a Leader. Blockbuster loading,” a user commented.

Others felt it could be a promotional shoot. “Preparing for Netflix ad shoot!” one post claimed.

What intrigued many was the lack of any official context. “This is pure curiosity engineering. No context. No explanation. Just enough mystery to make the brain itch. Silence is the loudest teaser,” another user wrote.

Neither Rohit Sharma nor Netflix has made any official announcement so far. However, given the growing trend of sports documentaries and India’s massive appetite for cricket content, the speculation does not seem far-fetched.