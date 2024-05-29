Why is Rohit Sharma’s wife getting trolled? Ritika Sajdeh deletes Instagram Story after social media post irks netizens
Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, is facing backlash for her Instagram post. She later deleted her Insta Story after getting heavily trolled for it.
Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was among the celebrities who shared "All Eyes on Rafah" posts on May 28. However, she was quick to delete the post after getting heavily trolled over it. At the time of writing this report, her Instagram Story on ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ remains unavailable.