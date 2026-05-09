Rohit Sharma to headline new entertainment show? Viral teaser sparks fan frenzy

After stepping away from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma appears ready to explore a completely different field — entertainment.

The star batter sparked excitement among fans on Friday after Sony Pictures Networks released a teaser hinting at what it described as “the biggest entertainment debut of the year”. While the full details of the project are still under wraps, the promo strongly suggests that Rohit could soon headline his own show on the streaming platform SonyLIV.

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The teaser quickly went viral online, with fans speculating that the upcoming project may be a reality-based chat show titled “The Rohit Sharma Show”.

Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue Takes Centre Stage

The over one-minute teaser opens with Rohit interacting with enthusiastic fans, many of whom repeatedly request him to say his now-famous line: “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega.”

The dialogue, which became a viral meme among cricket fans, has remained closely associated with the former India captain ever since clips of him using the phrase during on-field stump mic moments gained popularity on social media.

As the teaser progresses, fans continue asking Rohit to repeat the line again and again, leaving him visibly irritated.

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In one humorous moment, Rohit is shown calling his assistant and instructing him to stop gardening work at his home terrace, clearly exhausted by the constant references to the “garden” joke.

The promo then builds toward a dramatic reveal as Rohit says: “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?”

The teaser concludes with Sony Pictures Networks describing the project as “the biggest entertainment debut of the year”.

Is It A Chat Show?

Although neither Sony Pictures Networks nor Rohit Sharma has officially revealed the format of the programme, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the SonyLIV platform appears to have listed the project under its “Reality” category.

The listing reportedly carries the title “The Rohit Sharma Show”, fuelling speculation that the cricketer could be hosting a celebrity chat show or reality-based entertainment series.

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The possibility of Rohit entering mainstream entertainment has generated major buzz online, especially given his popularity beyond cricket.

Known for his calm personality, humorous one-liners and candid interactions with teammates, Rohit has often become the centre of viral social media moments. Fans believe those traits could translate well into long-form entertainment content.

Fans React To Rohit’s New Innings

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from cricket fans eager to see Rohit in a completely new avatar.

Several users joked that the “garden” dialogue had now become a permanent part of Indian cricket pop culture, while others said they were excited to watch Rohit’s natural comic timing on a larger platform.

The teaser arrives at a time when Rohit remains one of the biggest faces in Indian cricket despite gradually stepping away from certain formats of the game.

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The veteran opener had earlier announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after India’s World Cup triumph and later bid farewell to Test cricket as well. However, he continues to remain active in franchise cricket and ODI competitions.

Rohit Back In Action After Injury Meanwhile, Rohit recently returned to action in IPL 2026 after recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss five matches for Mumbai Indians.

He made a strong comeback earlier this month during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants, playing a blistering knock of 84 runs during a challenging 229-run chase.

While fans continue to wait for an official announcement regarding the show’s format and release date, the teaser has already succeeded in creating massive curiosity around Rohit Sharma’s next innings — this time away from the cricket pitch and in front of the entertainment camera.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.