Mohammad Kaif has hailed Rohit Sharma’s ‘timing’. According to the former cricketer, the timing of Hitman’s record-breaking century at Lord’s was perfect.

On 19-20 July, when the world was busy watching Lionel Messi play the World Cup 2026 final, India played the 3rd ODI against England. Rohit Sharma became the first-ever Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's.

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Batting first, England scored 387/3, the highest ODI total ever at Lord's. India lost by 27 runs, losing the series 1-2. Virat Kohli was batting with Rohit when the latter scored the ton.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What record did Rohit Sharma achieve at Lord's during the third ODI against England? ⌵ Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's, achieving this milestone with a powerful performance. 2 Why is there speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement from international cricket? ⌵ Speculation about Rohit Sharma's retirement has arisen due to ongoing discussions about his age, fitness, and performance amid pressure surrounding his place in the team. 3 How did Mohammad Kaif respond to the retirement rumors surrounding Rohit Sharma? ⌵ Mohammad Kaif emphasized that Rohit Sharma should decide his own retirement, highlighting his significant contributions to Indian cricket and the pressure he has faced. 4 What was Yuvraj Singh's advice to the BCCI regarding Rohit Sharma's future in ODIs? ⌵ Yuvraj Singh urged the BCCI selectors to communicate clearly with Rohit Sharma about their plans for him, especially with the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. 5 What did social media reactions reflect about Rohit Sharma's performance and future? ⌵ Social media users expressed optimism about Rohit Sharma's potential, emphasizing that with the right support from the team, he could continue to excel and silence his critics.

“Rohit Sharma is best known for his timing. Too much talk about his place in the team, his age, fitness, and whether he'll last till the 2027 ODI World Cup. And he comes and scores a 100 and gets the highest score by an Indian batter at Lord's. Think twice before you write him off,” Kaif wrote on social media.

In a separate video, Kaif spoke in detail about Rohit Sharma’s situation.

"So, is retirement done? Has everyone been proven wrong? Rohit Sharma will decide his own retirement. He has earned that right. After everything he has done for India, he deserves to choose when he walks away,” Kaid said in the video.

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“More than 12,000 runs and 34 centuries. As a captain, India remained unbeaten in white-ball cricket. No one could defeat his team. That's the kind of captain he was. Yet, there has been so much pressure. 'Rohit Sharma, it's over. Retire. Retire,” he said.

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“And, under all that pressure, he has become the highest run-scorer at Lord's in this match. No Indian batter scored a century here, but he did,” Kaif added.

Next, Mohammad Kaif asked fans to picture a situation. Suppose Shubman Gill, as a captain, says that he wants Rohit Sharma in the 2027 ODI World Cup team. He says that no one should question Rohit Sharma as everyone is behind him. Hitman will play as long as he wants.

“Right now, Rohit is under the impression that no one is standing by him. Everyone is just waiting for him to fail so they can push him out. Even under that pressure, he has scored a century,” Kaif said.

“Imagine if he knew his team was behind him, his captain was behind him, his coach was behind him, and the BCCI was behind him. He would climb the Himalayas if needed. He would give everything for India. That's the kind of player he is,” he added.

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Social media reaction Social media users have reacted to Kaif’s message for Rohit Sharma.

One of them said, “If he gets the security from the coach and management, he can do wonders and no one can stop him.”

“Answered all the critics with one blasting innings,” replied an Indian cricket fan.

“He is so good, the complete batsman once set. The Indian team still needs him,” wrote another fan.

One fan criticised Gautam Gambhir: “He is pathetic as a coach. I have not seen a single batter improving his technique or performance because of this idiot. Instead, we have been on the losing front because of his ego and stupid strategy.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.