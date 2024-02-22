In viral video on social media, an i20 driver can be seen moving his car in reverse gear to escape the police chase on highway road in Ghaziabad

Not all the mindblowing scenes of Bollywood action movies are unreal as some are inspired by actual incidents. A viral video from UP captured one such actual incident the dramatic police escape in Ghaziabad. In the video, a car driver sways his car in reverse gear to evade the police chase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video has been shared by hundred times and has garnered lakhs of views because of the action-packed drama that unfolded on a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. In the viral video, a white Hyundai i-20 can be seen waving through the highway in reverse gear. The situation gets intense when the car is stopped by a police car. However, the driver manages to skillfully escape the police by manoeuvring the car in reverse and driving for minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 42-second-long video, the driver can be seen weaving through traffic to evade capture. In the end, the i-20 driver manages to escape the police chase.

According to media reports, the police initially tried to stop the car after receiving a complaint of a 'drink and drive' case. However, the driver refused to stop and began to move his car in reverse gear.

Luckily, there were no reports of injuries or accidents during the incident. Hours after the video went viral on social media, the police confirmed the event and gave information about the motorist in a statement.

Reacting to the viral video, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Dasharath Patil said, “A video has gone viral on social media, in which it can be seen that a car i20 is running in reverse gear on the elevated road. A PC attempted to stop an i20 car coming from Raj Nagar after receiving a complaint of rash driving in a drunken state against the driver." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"However, the driver began moving his car in reverse gear. Taking cognisance of the event, we are investigating the matter," he added. The incident took place on an elevated road around 9:30-10:00 pm on Wednesday, February 21.

