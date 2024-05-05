‘Romanticising brothels': Vivek Agnihotri slams Heeramandi, reviews Netflix web series before watching it
Heeramandi, directed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is streaming now on Netflix.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has criticised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The director of The Kashmir Files has accused the Netflix web series of romanticising brothels. His remarks on Bhansali and Bollywood, in general, came as he admitted that he hadn’t watched the show.