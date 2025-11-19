Ronaldo's star-studded White House selfie breaks internet, but fans ‘fix it’ with cheeky edit. Guess who got swapped

Cristiano Ronaldo' selfie inside the White House, with Elon Musk, Ginanni Infantino and several other high profile guests has taken the internet by storm. But, some netizens still chose to ‘fix it.’ Their twist? Swapping Ronaldo's photo with that of Lionel Messi, another football legend.

Advertisement

One netizen posted the edited photo with the caption “fixed it” while several others were seen hilariously asking “Who did this?”

Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi soccer league since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 on a reported $200 million-a-year contract.

Advertisement

Who all are there in the viral selfie? In the original photo – which has hit over 2 million likes and garnered thousands of comments – FIFA President Gianni Infantino, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison, as well as Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez – can be seen all smiles, along with Cristiano, who snapped the selfie.

Following the event, South African entrepreneur David Sacks shared the now-viral selfie on X, with the caption, “Great night!”

Why Trump hosted the dinner at White House? US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time) hosted a lavish dinner in honour of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – marking MBS's first visit to the US in seven years, since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi that sparked global outrage.

Advertisement

From tech moguls and top executives to sports stars – the event drew prominent names across the globe.

From Tim Cook to Elon Musk – who all attended? The dinner was attended by tech titans such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla boss Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook, along with golfer Bryson DeChambeau and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The guests were served pistachio-crusted rack of lamb and finished with a delicate pear dessert layered in rich couverture mousse, as per reports.

Trump thanks Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo, was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from – just a short distance from where Trump and the crown prince delivered their address to officials from both the nations.

Advertisement

Donald Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognising Ronaldo, whom he said he introduced to his teenage son.

Trump thanked the Portuguese star for attending the dinner. He said that his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of Ronaldo and the 19-year-old was impressed that he got to meet the soccer player.