Rongali Bihu 2025 date: When will Assam’s New Year be celebrated this year, April 14 or 15? Check here

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of Assam's most vibrant and cherished festivals. The festival marks the Assamese New Year and the onset of the spring season.

When Will It Be Celebrated in 2025? In 2025, Rongali Bihu will begin on April 14 and last for around seven days. The main day of celebration usually coincides with Bohag Sankranti, marking the first day of the Assamese month of Bohag.

This period also coincides with similar regional New Year festivals across India, such as Vishu in Kerala and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu.

Rongali Bihu: Significance Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of the agricultural season in Assam, a time when farmers prepare their fields for sowing.

It is also a time of personal and spiritual renewal, with people cleaning their homes, discarding old belongings, and wearing new clothes.

The festival fosters a sense of identity and pride in Assamese heritage. It promotes unity, joy, and gratitude towards nature.

Youths seek blessings from elders, and communities come together to sing, dance, and share food, reflecting values of harmony and mutual respect.

Rongali Bihu: History Rongali Bihu has ancient roots in seasonal and fertility festivals that celebrate the rhythm of nature.

Over time, it absorbed diverse cultural influences and evolved into a grand celebration that unifies people across Assam, regardless of caste, creed, or tribe.

Rongali Bihu: How is it celebrated? The celebration of Rongali Bihu is marked by energetic Bihu dances and the singing of Bihu geet (folk songs) using traditional instruments like the dhol, pepa, and gogona.

Young men and women dress in traditional attire—mekhela sador for women and dhoti-kurta for men—and gather in open spaces to perform.

While Goru Bihu is focused on honouring the cattle, Manuh Bihu is dedicated to human well-being and familial bonds.