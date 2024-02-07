Rose Day 2024: Singles flood social media with funny memes, videos; check out
Valentine's week is here, bringing love for some and just air pollution for the singles. It's a tough time with days like Rose, Propose and Chocolate Day. But, don't worry, singles are fighting back with funny memes and videos online.
Valentine's week started on February 7 with Rose Day. Love is in the air, but only for those with a love interest. For singles, it’s a regular Wednesday, with nothing but pollution in the air. This week will be too painful to tolerate if you are single.