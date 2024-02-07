Why is Rose Day important?

Rose Day on February 7 is a big deal for youngsters because it's the start of celebrating all things love. It's like the opening scene of a week-long rom-com, where you get to show your crush or bae how you feel, but with flowers. Each colour of rose has its own secret code.

Red roses are all about love and passion, basically saying "I'm super into you." Yellow roses are for friends, like a sunny shout-out to your squad. Pink roses whisper "I like you" without going full Bollywood love song. White roses are all about new starts and peace, perfect for saying sorry or "Let's not fight." Lastly, orange roses scream excitement and fascination, like saying, "You're awesome and I'm so glad we're hanging out."

Record-breaking sales on Blinkit

Meanwhile, quick-commerce company Blinkit is having a blast on Rose Day. CEO Albinder Dhindsa has said that the company delivered more roses on Rose Day by 11 am than it did on the entire day in 2023.

“Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose Day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening," the Blinkit CEO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

