Valentine's week started on February 7 with Rose Day. Love is in the air, but only for those with a love interest. For singles, it's a regular Wednesday, with nothing but pollution in the air. This week will be too painful to tolerate if you are single.

Rose Day is just the beginning. Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12) and Kiss Day (February 13) will torment you. The intolerable week will eventually end for singles on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Also Read: Valentine's Week 2024: Heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages and images to share on 'Rose Day' Some of the warriors from the singles community have decided to take it on. They have started pouring memes and videos on social media platforms. Here are some of those.

Why is Rose Day important? Rose Day on February 7 is a big deal for youngsters because it's the start of celebrating all things love. It's like the opening scene of a week-long rom-com, where you get to show your crush or bae how you feel, but with flowers. Each colour of rose has its own secret code.

Also Read: Liquor Ban imposed in several parts of Bengaluru for 3 days starting 14 February. Here is why Red roses are all about love and passion, basically saying "I'm super into you." Yellow roses are for friends, like a sunny shout-out to your squad. Pink roses whisper "I like you" without going full Bollywood love song. White roses are all about new starts and peace, perfect for saying sorry or "Let's not fight." Lastly, orange roses scream excitement and fascination, like saying, "You're awesome and I'm so glad we're hanging out."

Record-breaking sales on Blinkit Meanwhile, quick-commerce company Blinkit is having a blast on Rose Day. CEO Albinder Dhindsa has said that the company delivered more roses on Rose Day by 11 am than it did on the entire day in 2023.

Also Read: Rose Day 2024: Valentine's week kick-starts with record-breaking rose and chocolate sales on Blinkit “Mad start to Valentine's week! It’s just 11am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose Day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening," the Blinkit CEO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

