The Telugu romantic comedy Roti Kapda Romance is now available on the OTT platform ETV Win. Directed by debutant Vikram Reddy, the film premiered in cinemas on November 28 but faced mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. The film's recent digital release offers viewers a fresh chance to explore its take on love and relationships.

The movie stars Harsha Narra, Khushboo Choudary, Sandeep Saroj and Sonu Thakur. It also stars Supraj Ranga, Megha Lekha, Tarun Ponugoti and Nuveksha.

The story revolves around four young couples and the emotional complexities they experience in their romantic journeys before marriage. Each couple’s story is unique, yet they are connected through the friendship of four boys. The narrative delves into love, commitment, heartbreak, and dilemmas, presenting relatable and youthful tales.

One storyline portrays a boy experiencing a painful breakup after falling in love before marriage. Another showcases a couple who live together but eventually separate. The third follows a boy helping a girl secure a job, only to have his romantic advances rejected.

The final plot thread focuses on a boy grappling with a moral conflict as he is pressured to marry someone he does not love. Together, these interconnected stories explore the ups and downs of relationships, offering a heartfelt portrayal of modern love.

Vikram Reddy’s direction brings a fresh perspective to the romantic genre, balancing emotional depth with lighthearted moments. The music, composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, RR Dhruvan, Vasanth G and Sunny MR, enhances the film’s emotional core. The cinematography by Santhosh Reddy adds a visual richness that complements the storytelling.

