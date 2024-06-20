Royal Author reveals one thing that King Charles finds unforgivable, says THIS

The rift in the royal family is known to all. However, there have been constant reports of reconciliation after reports of King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer news came out. Amid these reports, Royal author Christopher Andersen has claimed that there is one thing that King Charles finds unforgivable i.e. is criticism of Camilla. In Prince Harry's explosive tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ which was released on 10 January 2023, Prince Harry called Camilla, ‘the other woman’, ‘dangerous’.

Also Read: Prince William ‘warned’ Harry about Meghan Markle after Kate Middleton entered ‘goldfish bowl’ of Royal Family: Expert While speaking to Fox News, Andersen said, “I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla.”

He added, “And unfortunately for Harry … Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was … the villain in the piece.”

Also Read: Prince Harry accuses Queen Camilla of leaking private conversations to media The Royal Author also told Fox News that King Charles is still troubled by the what Prince Harry said about Queen Camilla and also claimed he might never forgive Harry.

Also Read: ‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to end feud with Princess of Wales: Report He added, “I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that. [He’s] on his own.”

Moreover, Andersen also commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempts to initiate peace talks with the royal family and claimed that "their efforts have been unsuccessful."

Also Read: King Charles-Queen Camilla’s ‘secret love child’ seeks legal help to prove his claim In his book Spare, Prince Harry wrote that after Diana's death, Camilla "began playing the long game: a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown". He also added that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen. He referred Camilla as "the other lady" and "wicked stepmother."