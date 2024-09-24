Royal Family costs taxpayers ₹5,692 crore each year: Anti-monarchy group demands King Charles to get fixed salary

Anti-monarchy campaigners claim that the Royal Family costs taxpayers 5,692 crore yearly, highlighting a lack of transparency in funding. They estimate security expenses at 1,674 crore and propose that royal properties could generate additional revenue.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Royal Family costs taxpayers <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,692 crore each year: Anti-monarchy group demands King Charles to get fixed salary Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Royal Family costs taxpayers ₹5,692 crore each year: Anti-monarchy group demands King Charles to get fixed salary Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS(Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS)

The Royal Family costs taxpayers £510 million ( 5,692 crore) each year, which is almost six times higher than the £86 million ( 960 crore) provided by the Sovereign Grant, according to anti-monarchy campaigners.

The Sovereign Grant is used for expenses like staff salaries, travel and maintenance of royal properties. But, it does not include security costs. The Republic group, which opposes the monarchy, claims that £150 million ( 1,674 crore) is a likely estimate for security costs, based on media reports. They have urged the government to give a clear figure for these expenses.

Also Read | Will King Charles, Prince William snub Harry on his UK visit? Report says...

Sir Michael Stevens, responsible for managing the King's finances, earlier mentioned their commitment to ensuring that Royal funds were used wisely and provided good value for money, as per the BBC. However, Republic chief executive Graham Smith disagrees.

"How can we talk about cutting the winter fuel allowance while wasting half a billion pounds on the royals?" Smith wondered.

Republic has claimed that the Royal Family’s funding should be more transparent, suggesting that the current system misuses public money. They argue that the Royal residences could generate £96 million ( 1,071 crore) annually in commercial revenue.

Also Read | Prince Harry would be happier if King Charles…

The group believes the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall should contribute to the public treasury instead of supporting the King and the Prince of Wales. They estimate the taxpayer loses £99 million ( 1,104 crore) each year because of this, as per the group, the BBC reported.

King Charles' salary

The group criticises the current financial arrangements as secretive and insists that the cost of running the monarchy should be between £5 million and £10 million ( 111 crore) per year. They propose that King Charles receive a yearly salary of £189,000 ( 2.1 crore), adjusted to the prime minister’s pay.

Also Read | King Charles ready to forgive Prince Harry, but other members are against it

The latest figures for the Sovereign Grant, released in July, indicate that government funding for the Royal Household will stay at £86.3 million ( 963 crore) for 2024-25.

However, it will increase to £132 million ( 1,473 crore) in 2025-26. This funding is based on Crown Estate profits, and the upcoming rise is linked to higher earnings from offshore wind farms, the BBC added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRoyal Family costs taxpayers ₹5,692 crore each year: Anti-monarchy group demands King Charles to get fixed salary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    221.35
    11:08 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    1 (0.45%)

    Tata Steel

    158.75
    11:08 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    4.8 (3.12%)

    Tata Power

    463.95
    11:08 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    9.6 (2.11%)

    Vedanta

    469.30
    11:08 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    16.25 (3.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,053.35
    11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    64.75 (6.55%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    303.95
    11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.6 (4.68%)

    National Aluminium Company

    188.20
    11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    7.9 (4.38%)

    VIP Industries

    581.00
    11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
    24.2 (4.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.