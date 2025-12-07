Royal family has unveiled their 2025 Christmas card - It's nothing like you'd expect

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released their official Christmas card for 2025, marking the start of the festive season. The card, unveiled on Saturday features a photograph taken earlier this year during their anniversary visit to Italy.

The picture, captured by photographer Chris Jackson, shows the King, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at Villa Wolkonsky in Rome. The portrait was originally taken in April to commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary.

In the image, Queen Camilla wears a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine, paired with a lily of the valley brooch. King Charles appears in a blue striped suit. Inside the card, the couple wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

View full Image King Charles, Queen Camilla Share Christmas Card 2025.

The same photograph had been shared publicly in April as part of their anniversary celebrations.

Marking two decades of marriage Two days before their April 9 anniversary, the royal couple released additional photos taken beside the Neronian spur of the Aqua Claudia, an ancient Roman aqueduct. They accompanied the images with a message saying, "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!" They signed the note as "Charles R." and “Camilla R.”

Also Read | Prince William, Princess Kate step out for annual Christmas celebration

The King and Queen married in 2005 after years of public scrutiny following revelations of their relationship during King Charles’ previous marriage to Princess Diana. The couple opted for a civil ceremony near Windsor Castle, attended by just 28 guests. Among them were Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Anniversary reflections To mark 20 years of marriage, the King’s office posted a short video on Instagram featuring moments from their 2005 wedding and highlights from engagements across the UK and abroad. It was captioned, "20 Happy Years!" followed by a white heart emoji.