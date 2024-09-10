Kate Middleton terms completing chemotherapy ‘extremely challenging’, says, ‘tough nine months’

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced her successful completion of chemotherapy, expressing her gratitude for support, here's what she said about her journey of cancer

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Monday, announced on the social media platform Instagram that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

She posted a reel from the ‘princeand princessofwales’ account on Instagram, sharing her ‘tough journey of nine months’.

"A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales. As summer ends, I am relieved to share that I have completed my chemotherapy treatment," Kate Middleton said in her latest video on Instagram.

The video clip shows Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Louise and Princess Charlotte amid a backdrop of nature. Soothing visuals of forests from the video as the Princess of Wales continues to tell her story.

In March 2024, Kate shared a video on social media revealing that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. However, subsequent tests identified cancer.

The Princess of Wales further added about how “The past nine months” had been “extremely challenging” for the Royal family. “Life can change suddenly, and we have had to navigate these uncertain times with resilience,” Kate Middleton said.

Describing her cancer journey as "complex," she added, "Facing cancer is a daunting, unpredictable experience, particularly for those closest to you. It brings you face-to-face with your vulnerabilities and offers a new perspective on life."

'Importance of love and being loved'

Kate noted, "This period has reminded William and me to cherish the simple, yet significant aspects of life that many of us often overlook—primarily, the importance of love and being loved."

She expressed her commitment to focusing on her health and maintaining her cancer-free status, saying, "My main focus now is to stay cancer-free. While I have completed chemotherapy, my journey to full recovery is ongoing, and I will continue to take each day as it comes."

Looking ahead, Kate expressed her eagerness to return to public life, saying, "I look forward to resuming public engagements in the coming months. Despite the challenges I've faced, I approach this new phase of recovery with renewed hope and appreciation for life."

Kate also conveyed her gratitude for the support she has received, stating, "William and I are deeply grateful for the support we've received. The kindness, empathy, and compassion from everyone has been profoundly moving."

She concluded with a message of solidarity, saying, "To those still on their cancer journey, know that I stand with you. From darkness can come light, so let that light shine brightly."

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Kate Middleton terms completing chemotherapy 'extremely challenging', says, 'tough nine months'

