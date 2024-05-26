Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to include their children, Archie and Lilibet, on future tours to boost publicity for their brand, according to royal expert Tom Quinn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria has left Prince William and Kate Middleton feeling 'terrified', according to royal expert Tom Quinn.

Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others, that "Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family".

"The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can't stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster," Quinn noted.

Moreover, Quinn noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may include their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on future trips, similar to their recent tour of Nigeria.

As reported by the Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said, "Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple's tours."

He further added, "Meghan is acutely aware of what a great look this will be – the charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaire entrepreneurs."

The Duchess, who recently introduced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, recognizes that featuring their adorable royal children during tours will generate the publicity that Harry and Meghan seek.

As Kate undergoes cancer treatment, Prince William and Princess Kate have scaled back their royal duties.

