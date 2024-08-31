Royal reconciliation? Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to have peace talks with King Charles, heads to New York without Meghan

Prince Harry's UK funeral visit and upcoming solo trip to New York, amid reports of Prince Charles wanting a reconciliation has generated buzz about upcoming ‘peace talks’.

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Royal reconciliation? Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to have peace talks with King Charles heads to New York without Meghan(AFP)

Murmurs about a royal reconciliation continued to grow this week as Prince Harry made an abrupt trip to the UK for a funeral. The development came even as reports indicated that Prince Charles wanted his son back — regardless of personal feelings harboured by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is also slated to visit New York next month without Meghan Markle — a trip that royal experts claim is a “further attempt to prove he is relevant”.

The trip to New York will see Harry represent the Archewell Foundation at the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole however told GB News that the trip was a bid to prove that Prince Harry was "still relevant" after stepping down from the royal family. Royal experts contend that the upcoming trip “won't be about supporting Meghan Markle”.

Also Read | Update about Harry’s new edition of Spare likely to relieve Royal Family

“I think it's really telling that he's going to New York without Meghan. Last time they went there, there was this whole fiasco with this catastrophic car chase, because it was a red carpet event that his wife was going to,” The Royal Beat quoted The Sun editor Matt Wilkinson as saying.

The developments come mere days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up a tour of Colombia. The visit had been defined by cultural and social causes, in line with the couple's support of the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organisation.

Also Read | Prince Harry secretly returned to UK, but ’kept his distance’ from William

Buzz about a reconciliation has also been driven by the possibility of Prince William — the estranged brother of the Duke — being in New York around the same time for the Earthshot Prize. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped away from official royal duties in January 2020 and now live in California. Tensions between the two brothers strained further with the release of a Netflix documentary produced by Harry and Meghan at the end of 2022. The Duke had also criticised Prince William in his memoir "Spare" which was published last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRoyal reconciliation? Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to have peace talks with King Charles, heads to New York without Meghan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue