Meghan Markle's As Ever accused of inflating tea prices and outsourcing products; details here

Meghan Markle’s wellness venture may have hit a bitter note. The Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism after a report claimed her As Ever tea line was sourcing products from an established brand, repackaging them, and reselling at significantly marked-up prices. According to a report in The Sun, Meghan’s As Ever herbal teas, which have already sold out in two popular flavours, are allegedly produced not in-house, but by another California-based tea company — Republic of Tea — whose factory is in Nashville, Illinois.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s tea blends under fire Reportedly, fans first uncovered the connection after noticing ‘Republic of Tea’ listed in the source code of As Ever’s website. Since then, the branding has been changed to ‘As Ever Store’. However, The Sun quoted insiders saying that Republic of Tea is indeed the supplier behind the Duchess’ blends.

The issue? The price. While Republic of Tea usually sells 36 bags of tea for $11.50 to $14.00, Meghan Markle’s As Ever sells just 12 bags for $12, essentially tripling the price. Though the insiders told The Sun that As Ever blends are ‘different’, many online are sceptical.

Advertisement

Critic slams Duchess for “celebrity price-gouging” According to the report, Royal commentator Margaret Holder slammed the premium price point of the tea and accused Meghan of taking advantage of celebrity branding. She claimed it was a case of ‘Meghan Mark-Up’ and not Meghan Markle.

Republic of Tea has often worked with big names, having made teas for shows like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey.

As Ever launches Rose As per The Sun report, Meghan Markle’s brand will introduce its first alcoholic beverage, a 2023 Rosé, which will reportedly be available starting July 1.

Former palace spokesperson Dickie Arbiter had raised questions on production. “How many bottles will she make? Who is behind the production? She isn't a wine expert, so it raises the question of why she would enter a field she may not be familiar with,” he said as per The Sun.

Advertisement

FAQs What is Meghan Markle being criticised for? She is facing backlash for allegedly outsourcing her As Ever tea products from Republic of Tea and reselling them at nearly three times the price.

Are As Ever teas the same as Republic of Tea’s products? Insiders claim the blends are “different”, but critics argue the branding and pricing are misleading and take advantage of celebrity influence.

How much do As Ever teas cost? A set of 12 tea bags costs $12 from As Ever. In contrast, Republic of Tea offers 36 bags for around the same price.

Did Meghan confirm the source of the teas? No official statement has been made by Meghan Markle, but the connection to Republic of Tea was confirmed by sources close to her brand, per The Sun.