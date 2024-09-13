’She couldn’t find any more works after…,’ Royal expert points out Meghan Markle’s only ‘gold mine’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may utilize their fraught ties with the British monarchy through a potential autobiography by Meghan. Royal expert Tom Bower suggests the book could be a lucrative asset, enhancing their income while maintaining public interest following Harry's memoir.

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Meghan Markle during a show during the 'Afro women and power' forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
Meghan Markle during a show during the ’Afro women and power’ forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might leverage their strained relationship with the British monarchy through Meghan’s potential autobiography.

In an interview with Talk TV, Bower while pointing out Meghan’s acting career, said, “The problem is, she isn’t a great actress. Her acting career ended long before she arrived in London - that’s why she came here. She couldn’t find any more work after Suits.”

Bower, in an interview with Talk TV, said that Meghan’s autobiography could serve as a “gold mine” and be their most valuable asset.

Royal expert Tom Bower suggests that such a book could be a lucrative opportunity, significantly enhancing their income. The couple is reportedly holding off on discussing their royal experiences openly to maintain public interest and avoid immediate backlash.

Speculation about Meghan’s autobiography has been ongoing since Harry’s book attracted attention in early 2023. Some publishing experts suggest that the couple’s decision to delay further releases is a strategic move, aimed at maintaining public interest and maximizing impact.

Earlier in August, a report by the British tabloid magazine ‘Closer’ said that Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to share her mental health struggles during the time spent with the Royals in an explosive book.

Meghan first spoke publicly about her suicidal feelings in 2021 in TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Meghan Markle claimed that her mental health degraded during her pregnancy with her son Archie amid the pressure of royal life.

Following Prince Harry's memoir release in January 2023, which detailed his feud with the Royal family, Meghan’s potential memoir could also raise concerns for certain Royal family members. In his book "Spare," Harry revealed that William treated Meghan Markle as if she were a “convicted felon” when they first met.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends’She couldn’t find any more works after…,’ Royal expert points out Meghan Markle’s only ‘gold mine’

