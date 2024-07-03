Royal week: Queen Camilla gets Britan’s highest honour. Prince William joins King Charles in Scotland | See photos

The Order of the Thistle is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. It is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights.

Livemint
First Published06:49 PM IST
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland(via REUTERS)

To continue the ancient tradition of the royal family, Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday during the Royal Week.

The Order of the Thistle is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. It is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

See pictures from the Royal week:

 

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales

At the service, King Charles' wife Queen Camilla and his youngest brother Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order – after being bestowed the honour in June 2023 and March of this year respectively – in a ceremony steeped in tradition, pomp, and pageantry.

Order of the Thistle Service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral.

 

Members of Royal Company of Archers march ahead of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
King Charles III inspects a guard of honour formed by members of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The Thistle Service began on July 2 as the King and Queen received a Royal Salute from a Guard of Honor formed by the Royal Company of Archers, ceremonially known as the King's "bodyguard for Scotland."

 

Prince William arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland. Induction to the Thistle Service comes with a regal outfit — green velvet robes, black velvet hats with white ostrich feathers and the order's star featuring the motto, "No one harms me with impunity" in Latin.

 

King Charles meets guests during a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

King Charles kicked off Royal Week, also called the Holyrood Week, in Scotland on July 2 with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he accepted the keys to the city.

Queen Camilla during the Sovereign's Garden Party held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Following the Order of the Thistle festivities, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a celebration commemorating the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh this year.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsRoyal week: Queen Camilla gets Britan’s highest honour. Prince William joins King Charles in Scotland | See photos

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:28 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:24 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.85
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.6 (8.48%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

230.65
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.75 (8.34%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,686.25
10:25 AM | 3 JUL 2024
359.65 (8.31%)

M M T C

85.75
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.48 (8.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue