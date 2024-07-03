The Order of the Thistle is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. It is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights.

To continue the ancient tradition of the royal family, Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday during the Royal Week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Order of the Thistle is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland. It is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Prince William, the Prince of Wales

At the service, King Charles' wife Queen Camilla and his youngest brother Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order – after being bestowed the honour in June 2023 and March of this year respectively – in a ceremony steeped in tradition, pomp, and pageantry.

Order of the Thistle Service

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral.

Members of Royal Company of Archers march ahead of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

King Charles III inspects a guard of honour formed by members of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The Thistle Service began on July 2 as the King and Queen received a Royal Salute from a Guard of Honor formed by the Royal Company of Archers, ceremonially known as the King's "bodyguard for Scotland."

Prince William arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland. Induction to the Thistle Service comes with a regal outfit — green velvet robes, black velvet hats with white ostrich feathers and the order's star featuring the motto, "No one harms me with impunity" in Latin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Charles meets guests during a Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

King Charles kicked off Royal Week, also called the Holyrood Week, in Scotland on July 2 with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he accepted the keys to the city.

Queen Camilla during the Sovereign's Garden Party held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Following the Order of the Thistle festivities, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a celebration commemorating the 900th anniversary of the city of Edinburgh this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

