Royals rift widens; Prince Harry will not meet King Charles, brother William on his London trip: Report

Prince Harry's strained relationship with King Charles persists as he would reportedly not meet his father, or brother amid ongoing rifts with them

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Royals rift widens, Prince Harry 'will not' meet King Charles, brother William on his London trip
Royals rift widens, Prince Harry ’will not’ meet King Charles, brother William on his London trip(REUTERS)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is on a visit to London, but reportedly will not meet his father King Charles or brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex currently lives in California and is visiting U.K to attend an awards ceremony for children.

This is not the first time that Prince Harry has remained away from meeting his Royal family members. King Charles and Prince William also did not see Prince Harry during the latter's visit in May for an anniversary service commemorating 10 years of Invictus Games, reported PEOPLE, a British magazine. However, Harry had extended invitations to his father and brother ahead of the May event.

Harry's calls ignored

Prince Harry's relationship with his father continues to remain strained, as traces of the family rift that began in 2020, still loom today, after four years.

Sources within the Royal family had previously mentioned that Prince Harry's calls and letters to his father go unanswered. Prince William also shares similar terms, as all of his younger brother's texts, calls, and messages, are ignored, stated the PEOPLE report. 

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had given up their Royal titles. For Harry, no single issue is a greater sticking point than that of security, multiple well-placed insiders in his circle told PEOPLE in August.

‘Full schedules’ and ‘Wholly incorrect’ notions

Meanwhile, Duke of Sussex's spokesperson has attributed the lack of interaction between Harry and his father in May to the monarch's ‘full schedule’. In an interesting turn of events, however, sources close to the Duke have pointed to a deeper issue.

As reported by PEOPLE, Prince Harry wanted to discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he has been fighting for in court for over four years and believes King Charles has the power to reinstate. At the same time, a source within the palace has informed the magazine that the notion that Harry’s security is in Charles’ hands is 'wholly incorrect'.

 

 

 

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRoyals rift widens; Prince Harry will not meet King Charles, brother William on his London trip: Report

