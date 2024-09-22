As more women have come forward accusing Egyptian billionaire Al Fayed of sexual assault and, in some cases, rape, a Royal insider had said that the family was warned at the time when the late Princess Diana had gone on a holiday with Fayed along with her two sons.

Several women have accused the Egyptian billionaire Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at the age of 94, of sexual assault, including rape. In the late 1990s, the businessman had good ties with Princess Diana. Once, she went on a holiday trip with Al Fayed, along with her two sons, Prince William and Harry. The trip was executed despite a warning by the former head of royal protection, Dai Davies.

"This was a man who I would be concerned if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana," Dai Davies told Sky News.

According to a CNBC report, nearly 37 women have come forward and accused the Egyptian billionaire in sexual assault cases, including cases of rape. Out of the victims, six are Americans and one of them also gave an exclusive interview to US media outlet NBC News.

Al Fayed was the former owner of London's luxury department store Harrods and was also featured in the Netflix series “The Crown," a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

What was Al Fayed's connection to Princess Diana? Al Fayed attracted global attention for his good terms with late Princess Diana. Diana and Al Fayed's son, Dodi Fayed, were romantically involved. The two died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. After demise of his son, Al Fayed spent years to prove his allegations that the car crash was not an accident but a deliberate attempt by the Royals to prevent Diana from marrying his son, Dodi, who was a Muslim.

Sexual assault claims against Al Fayed as intense as against Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein

The BBC released a documentary and podcast on Thursday in which Fayed is accused by multiple women who worked at the London luxury department store of sexual assault, including five accusing him of rape.

The new enquiries included a "mix of survivors and individuals with evidence" about Fayed, the legal team confirmed to AFP, after announcing it was representing 37 women accusing Fayed of sex abuse.