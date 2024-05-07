RPF officer allegedly molests Delhi travel vlogger in train, calls it 'time pass'
A vlogger accused an 'RPF officer' of molesting him on a train. The vlogger and travel agent Deepak Samal shared the incident on Instagram, raising concerns about passenger safety.
A Delhi-based vlogger has claimed that an "RPF officer" molested him on the train on April 25. The 30-year-old Rohini man was allegedly molested during his travel from Assam's Guwahati to Rangapara North Junction on Donyi Polo Express train's sleeper coach.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message