We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok to predict the winner of tonight's match. The IPL 2026 match is between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans. It will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match starts at 7:30 PM tonight, 9 May.

Jaipur's Chasing Record All three AIs lead with the same statistic. Teams batting second have won approximately 65% of all IPL matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Grok specifies that chasing teams have won 44 of 66 IPL matches here.

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The average first-innings score is around 167. This season, RR have posted 220-plus totals twice in Jaipur. Both times, they lost. That data point is critical, and all three AIs treat it as decisive.

GT's Chasing Record This Season Is Extraordinary Five of GT's six wins in IPL 2026 have come while chasing targets. This is not a coincidence; it is an identity. ChatGPT calls it GT's "chasing efficiency." Grok describes it as an alignment between GT's preferred method and Jaipur's historical preference.

Gemini calls GT "the most dangerous team to face at a ground where RR has already failed twice to defend 220-plus”. If the toss goes GT's way, all three AIs agree their advantage increases further. Dew later in the evening will only aid the batting side further.

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Head-to-Head GT lead the overall rivalry 6-3 across nine IPL meetings. More critically, they have won both previous encounters at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Gemini calls this a "100% win record at RR's home ground".

Also Read | GT assistant coach backs Rajasthans local talents Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma ahead of crucial IPL clash against RR

ChatGPT notes GT have a clear psychological edge in this specific fixture. Grok points out that despite RR's win over GT earlier this season in Ahmedabad, the venue-specific record still strongly favours the Titans.

GT's Bowling Attack The Jaipur pitch offers early seam movement for pacers and spin grip in the middle overs. GT's attack is perfectly built for both phases. Kagiso Rabada leads with 16 wickets and delivers early hostility. Rashid Khan provides world-class control in the middle overs.

Washington Sundar adds further spin variety. Jason Holder's recent 4/24 against the Punjab Kings adds death-over flexibility. ChatGPT notes that Rabada removing an RR opener early would significantly slow their innings. RR's bowling, by contrast, is unsettled. The Nandre Burger situation raises questions about overseas balance, and potential replacements undermine tactical continuity.

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Momentum and Stability GT enter on a 3-match winning streak with a settled team. RR lost their last match despite scoring 225, as they surrendered a massive chase to the Delhi Capitals. Gemini notes that in high-stakes matches, the team with a stable XI and proven chasing record holds a statistical advantage.

Grok adds that GT's selection clarity reduces execution risk. ChatGPT observes that RR's explosive top-order approach is more volatile on slower surfaces. GT distribute batting responsibility more evenly among Gill, Sudharsan, Buttler, and Tewatia.

All three AIs are unanimous: Gujarat Titans win tonight in Jaipur.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.