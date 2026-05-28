₹1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK sparks internet debate: ‘That’s someone’s salary’

Rising rental prices in Bengaluru have once again triggered debate online after a social media post about a 3BHK apartment listed at ₹1.1 lakh per month went viral.

For many professionals working in India’s tech capital, finding affordable housing has become increasingly difficult as rents continue to surge across several parts of the city. In some premium neighbourhoods, even shared accommodations now cost more than what many salaried employees earn in a month.

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The latest discussion started after a user on X shared a screenshot of a rental listing and expressed shock over the price.

“3bhk on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That’s actually someone’s monthly salary,” the user wrote.

The post quickly drew attention online, with several users debating whether such rental prices are justified in Bengaluru’s current real estate market.

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Flat Located Near Prime Bengaluru Areas According to the viral screenshot, the apartment was a semi-furnished corner 3BHK located near Embassy Golf Links Business Park, close to Domlur and Indiranagar — two of Bengaluru’s prominent residential and commercial neighbourhoods.

The apartment reportedly measured around 1,800 square feet and included several premium features. The listing mentioned a private terrace, balcony, puja room, modular kitchen and wooden flooring in the living room.

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Along with the monthly rent of ₹1.1 lakh, the tenant would also reportedly have to pay maintenance charges of around ₹6,000. The security deposit mentioned in the listing was ₹4 lakh.

The apartment complex also appeared to offer multiple lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, squash court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a community hall.

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Social Media Users Split Over Rent The listing soon sparked divided reactions online. While many users called the rent excessive, others argued that such pricing is common for premium apartments in Bengaluru’s high-demand areas.

One user defended the pricing by pointing to the location of the property.

“Ummmm the location mentioned is walkable from Indranagar. It is akin to south Bombay literally.

1 lakh is a justified rent.

And the ones who stay there earn 10-20L per month for sure,” the user wrote.

Another social media user compared the housing market to different price segments in everyday products.

“You can get dosa for 20rs and 500rs. Choose what you can afford, that’s how world works!! There are some 3BHK with 4L/ month even in Chennai, that doesn’t mean owner looting!!” the comment read.

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However, several users questioned whether paying such high rent made financial sense.

“I don't understand, one who can afford 1L rent can afford to buy new flat. It may be smaller one to buy than rented for same expense per month,” another user wrote.

Others blamed the city’s rapidly rising rents and increasing demand for premium housing.

“The rents are absurd in Bangalore. People who are paying this are responsible for such mad rent. Mostly these flats are shared by 3-4 people. So they still take it anyway.,” another comment read.

A different user linked the issue to broader concerns around urban housing and real estate regulation.

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“Home is an emotion but there are trade offs to buying and renting. This is result of unregulated real estate for decades,” the user wrote.

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Bengaluru’s Housing Costs Continue To Rise The viral post has once again highlighted the growing concerns around Bengaluru’s housing affordability, especially in neighbourhoods located close to major tech parks and startup hubs.

Areas such as Indiranagar, Koramangala, Domlur and Whitefield have witnessed sharp rental increases over the last few years due to strong demand from professionals working in the IT sector.

Many tenants in Bengaluru have repeatedly raised concerns online about steep security deposits, increasing maintenance charges and shrinking affordable housing options.

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At the same time, supporters of the city’s premium rental market argue that luxury apartments with large spaces, gated communities and modern amenities naturally command higher prices in prime locations.

The latest debate reflects the wider divide among residents over whether Bengaluru’s booming rental market represents economic growth or a growing affordability crisis for middle-class professionals.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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