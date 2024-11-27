₹1.2 lakh-earning groom rejected after varmala for this reason

In a surprising twist at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, a bride rejected her groom post-varmala, not for his income, but because he lacked a government job. Despite earning 1.2 lakh and owning multiple properties, the groom's private sector position led to the shocking decision.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
The families tried to persuade her, but she remained firm in her decision, leaving everyone shocked.
The families tried to persuade her, but she remained firm in her decision, leaving everyone shocked.(Pixabay)

An Uttar Pradesh bride changed her mind about the groom at the last minute, allegedly because he worked in the private sector.

In a bizarre event in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, the bride, who had just completed the varmala (exchange of garlands) ritual, decided she didn't want to marry her match anymore.

According to a News18 report, midway through the wedding ceremony, the woman realised that the man did not have a government job, as she had previously believed.

Also Read | Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food

But here's the actual twist in the story!

The groom, an engineer in a private firm, earned a 1.2 lakh a month. A native of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, he reportedly owned six plots of land and 20 bighas of land.

All this and yet the bride rejected him because he lacked a government job.

Also Read | Meet the couples putting mortgages before marriage

Here is how the event unfolded:

On the wedding night, the baraat arrived at a guest house where the Dwarchar ritual took place. This was succeeded by the varmala or jaimala ceremony, taking place late in the evening.

However, shortly before one o'clock, the bride received information indicating that her groom was not employed in a government job. Following this revelation, she decided not to proceed with the wedding rituals.

It is understood that both families attempted to persuade the bride. Nevertheless, she remained adamant, asserting that she had been promised a groom with a government job. Her decision not to proceed with the wedding left everyone in shock.

Also Read | OK! The two-letter word that ruined a marriage and cost Indian Railways ₹3 crore

To rationalize with the bride, the groom's family obtained his salary slips. The groom acquired his payslip over the phone and showed it to the bride's family, revealing a monthly income of 1.2 lakh.

Nevertheless, the bride remained resolute, and it was ultimately agreed that the families would resolve the expenses internally. Consequently, no police report was filed regarding the incident.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends ₹1.2 lakh-earning groom rejected after varmala for this reason

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    503.70
    01:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    65.95 (15.07%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    306.25
    01:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    8.45 (2.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.95
    01:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.05 (-0.04%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.85
    01:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    2.25 (1.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    214.30
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.75
    01:27 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.5 (-0.09%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,195.45
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-0.16%)

    Wipro share price

    586.65
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-0.41%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,634.00
    01:26 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -71.7 (-4.2%)

    Granules India share price

    575.75
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -20.05 (-3.37%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    31.70
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.97 (-2.97%)

    EPL share price

    265.55
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.1 (-2.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.25
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    23.9 (8.23%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,795.00
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    195.1 (7.5%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,213.40
    01:28 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    84.6 (7.49%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    468.75
    01:27 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    29 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.