₹1.2 lakh-earning groom rejected after varmala for this reason

An Uttar Pradesh bride changed her mind about the groom at the last minute, allegedly because he worked in the private sector.

In a bizarre event in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, the bride, who had just completed the varmala (exchange of garlands) ritual, decided she didn't want to marry her match anymore.

According to a News18 report, midway through the wedding ceremony, the woman realised that the man did not have a government job, as she had previously believed.

But here's the actual twist in the story!

The groom, an engineer in a private firm, earned a ₹1.2 lakh a month. A native of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, he reportedly owned six plots of land and 20 bighas of land.

All this and yet the bride rejected him because he lacked a government job.

Also Read | Meet the couples putting mortgages before marriage

Here is how the event unfolded: On the wedding night, the baraat arrived at a guest house where the Dwarchar ritual took place. This was succeeded by the varmala or jaimala ceremony, taking place late in the evening.

However, shortly before one o'clock, the bride received information indicating that her groom was not employed in a government job. Following this revelation, she decided not to proceed with the wedding rituals.

It is understood that both families attempted to persuade the bride. Nevertheless, she remained adamant, asserting that she had been promised a groom with a government job. Her decision not to proceed with the wedding left everyone in shock.

To rationalize with the bride, the groom's family obtained his salary slips. The groom acquired his payslip over the phone and showed it to the bride's family, revealing a monthly income of ₹1.2 lakh.