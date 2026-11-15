₹1.32 lakh monthly outgoings. Bengaluru couple reveal rent, gym and investment expenses — Sets off online debate

At just 26, a Bengaluru couple is spending ₹1.32 lakh every month. But that's not all going towards rent, groceries, gym memberships and eating out. A whopping ₹60,000 goes into SIP investments.

The couple recently offered a peek into their monthly budget, revealing how expensive adulting in India's technology hub can get. From paying ₹30,000 in rent and another ₹4,000 for rented furniture and electronics to spending on petrol, groceries, fitness and subscriptions, their expenses add up quickly.

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Excluding investments, their monthly outgoings stand at around ₹73,000.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple explained how much they spend on rent, groceries, utilities, commuting, fitness, shopping and other everyday expenses while living in the city. Their disclosure has prompted discussions about the cost of living in Bengaluru, financial discipline and the challenges of managing expenses in India's technology hub.

“Here's how much we spend in a month as a 26-year-old couple in Bangalore,” they said while introducing the breakdown.

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Bengaluru couple's monthly expense breakdown The couple said they live in a semi-furnished apartment and pay ₹30,000 in monthly rent. Renting furniture and electronics adds another ₹4,000 to their expenses.

Electricity costs them approximately ₹2,500, while internet and subscriptions account for ₹4,750. Their gym membership costs ₹4,000 for two people.

Commuting is another significant expense, with the couple spending around ₹5,500 a month. This includes ₹3,500 on petrol and the remaining amount on occasional auto and cab rides.

Groceries and household essentials cost approximately ₹10,000, while eating out and ordering food adds another ₹2,500 to their monthly bill.

However, one of the biggest allocations in their budget is towards investments.

“We're disciplined too, putting away a massive ₹60,000 for SIPs,” the couple said, referring to their systematic investment plan contributions.

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Shopping and miscellaneous expenses account for another ₹9,000 to ₹12,000.

Adding up their expenses and investments, the couple said their total monthly outgoings stood at ₹1,32,250.

“The total damage this month, ₹132,250 and if you exclude SIPs, ₹73,000,” they added.

Summing up their experience, the couple remarked: “The expenses were high but so is Bangalore. Adulting here is not cheap at all.”

Their disclosure has prompted discussions about the cost of living in Bengaluru, financial discipline and the challenges of managing expenses in India's technology hub.

It was the overall figure of ₹1.32 lakh that got social media talking.

While some users felt the spending was reasonable for two people in Bengaluru, others pointed out that having no EMIs makes a significant difference. One even suggested that the couple should consider buying a two-bedroom flat instead of paying rent.

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And then came the inevitable Mumbai comparison, with one user suggesting that Bengaluru might feel like heaven compared with the cost of living in India's financial capital.