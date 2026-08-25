₹1.7 lakh monthly spend in Bengaluru: Couple breaks down rent, food and travel. Internet reacts

How much does it cost a couple to live in Bengaluru while also budgeting for eating out, domestic help and frequent travel? Shubhi Khandelwal has shared a detailed look at how she and her husband spend around ₹1.7 lakh every month.

In a video posted on Instagram, Shubhi broke down their expenses, covering everything from rent and groceries to weekend outings, transportation, shopping and travel.

₹ 60,000 On Rent And Maintenance Housing accounts for their largest fixed monthly expense. Shubhi said their rent and maintenance cost around ₹60,000 every month.

In the caption, she explained that rental prices in Bengaluru can vary significantly depending on the residential society and location. A similar flat, she noted, can cost considerably different amounts in different parts of the city.

The couple spends approximately ₹13,000- ₹14,000 on groceries every month. Shubhi said a significant portion goes towards high-protein foods, including whey protein, Greek yogurt, paneer and other protein-rich essentials.

Their cook and maid cost around ₹8,000 a month.

Travel Is Their Biggest Variable Expense The couple spends approximately ₹10,000 on weekend outings, while petrol and cabs account for another ₹3,500. Shopping and miscellaneous expenses add around ₹3,000.

Travel, however, is their biggest variable expense.

Shubhi said she and her husband spend around ₹9 lakh a year on travelling together. Averaged across 12 months, that works out to approximately ₹75,000 per month, taking their overall average monthly expenditure to around ₹1.7 lakh.

She clarified that the travel figure is based on their actual spending over the past two years. The couple has been travelling together during this period and tracking their trip expenses, which were then averaged out.

‘Spend On What Matters To You’ Explaining their approach to money, Shubhi said expense tracking helps them understand where their money goes and make more deliberate spending choices.

She mentioned, "We track our expenses because knowing where your money goes helps you spend more intentionally. Spend on what matters to you without the guilt"

She also clarified that tracking expenses does not mean keeping a running tally of who owes whom. In the caption, she wrote that they track their expenses but are not tracking every rupee to figure out who owes whom.

Check out the video here:

Internet Reacts To The Breakdown The detailed breakdown also prompted reactions from users on Instagram. One user wrote, "Very detailed."

Another user pointed to the couple’s housing and travel costs, commenting, "Out of 1.7 , rent + travel is like 1.35 L."