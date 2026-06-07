₹1 crore NYC salary feels ‘small’ — Indian man says ₹25 LPA in India better than massive package in US

A seemingly massive ₹1 crore salary in New York City isn't actually as big as it sounds, said an Indian man living in the United States. In a viral Instagram post, Yash Sharma argued that a professional making ₹25-30 lakh annually in India is likely "happier" and more comfortable than their NYC counterpart.

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He highlighted that federal taxes, housing costs, healthcare, and lifestyle expenses often consume the supposedly higher NYC salary, and claimed that after these expenses, the take-home pay drops significantly.

“The Dark Side of an ₹1 Crore package in New York (USA),” Sharma wrote in the caption of his viral Instagram video.

Sharma exposed “the truth” of the high NYC salary package in the viral video and said, “…federal tax, state tax, New York City tax, Social Security and Medicare mean thirty-five to forty per cent of your package of one crore just went to tax.”

He also shared that the rent of a basic New York City apartment is easily around 2-3 lakh per month. “Now, if you have to live in New York, you will have to rent a house here, and the rent of a house here can be stopped at two to three lakh rupees,” Sharma said.

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“So, I think a guy earning ₹25 lakh rupees in India is happier than a guy with a package of ₹1 crore in New York,” he added.

Sharma also noted that the air in New York smells.

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How netizens reacted: Social media users had a mixed reaction to Yash Sharma's viral post. While some users highlighted other issues of staying in the US, saying “you are completely on your own, managing the house and work,” others noted that the comparison was unfair.

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“Rent in Mumbai>>> Rent in USA,” a user highlighted.

Another user said, “40% tax, 100% high quality services by the government. India 30% income tax, 18% GST, 0% quality government services.”

A user noted, “India main tax kitne per cent log dete hai 5% se kaam fir chilate sahulatein usa jese chahiye..India main free hai health treatment 5 lakh tak...but in USA, health insurance nai hoga to tumara ghar bik jayega ek halki c bimari pe.”

“NYC is nyc bro, it’s any day far better than us!” a user said. “World-class facilities, infrastructure, professional ppl/work system ...left the chat,” another added.

Several Indians also suggested that Sharma return to India since he has such an issue with the US.

“Wapas aajao bhai waha kyu ho aap,” a user said. “Bhai India Aa Jao Welcome Home In Advance,” said another user.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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