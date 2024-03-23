' ₹1 lac for 10 minutes': Anurag Kashyap says he'll charge to meet newcomers

In strong words, Anurag Kashyap said that only those who can afford it should call him.

In a new Instagram post, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap caught everyone by surprise.

Expressing that he is ‘tired of wasting time meeting people’, the filmmaker said he will now start charging money for meeting them.

In his post, Kashyap said that he has "wasted a lot of time" trying to help newcomers who think "they're creative geniuses"

In his post, he wrote: "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates."

' ₹ 1 lakh for 10-15 minutes' The filmmaker said that he would charge ₹1 lakh for 10 to 15 minutes of his time, while the newcomers will have to pay ₹5 lakh for a one-hour meeting.

In strong words, Kashyap said that only those who can afford it should call him.

"If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance (folded hands emoji)," he said.

In his caption, the filmmaker shared how tired he is of meeting people who look for shortcuts.

"And I mean it Don't text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts," he said in a post.

Netizens were quick to react to his post.

"Honestly Anuraag .. I often feel the same way!" said Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

A social media user wrote that they "understands the sentiment" will create a gap between industry professionals and new generational aspirants.

"I understand the sentiment but this is essentially adding to the gatekeeping of an industry that is already considered very elite and privileged. And the bigger of a gap you create between industry professionals and new generational aspirants, the slower the industry is going to improve," the user said.

Actor Shahana Goswami commented, "But Babu wouldn't people who can pay for your time more likely waste your time as much, if not more..? I agree with the first part but then maybe don't meet anyone.. let destiny make, you meet your collaborators accidentally?"

Kubbra Sait said, "Amen!!!!!!!!! (Fire emojis)."

Anurag Kashyap has been instrumental in launching numerous talents, including Vicky Kaushal.

