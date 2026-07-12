' ₹1 lakh a month feels safe': Woman calls it 'the biggest trap' of 2026; video divides internet

For years, earning ₹1 lakh a month has been widely regarded as a benchmark of financial success. However, an Instagram creator has challenged that long-held perception, arguing that the figure has become "the biggest trap" in 2026 because it can create a sense of comfort that discourages people from striving for more.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram, Nidhi Kushwaha said that while a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh is enough to provide financial stability, it can also become a barrier to personal and professional growth.

' ₹ 1 lakh feels safe. That's exactly the problem' According to Kushwaha, a monthly income of ₹1 lakh is often sufficient to cover rent, pay bills, enjoy weekend outings, take one or two vacations each year and meet most day-to-day expenses. While that level of income offers financial security, she argued that it can also create a false sense of stability.

In her view, the issue is not that ₹1 lakh is too little, but that the comfort it provides may discourage people from taking calculated risks, such as changing careers, starting a business or exploring new opportunities.

Advertisement

She said that once people begin to feel settled, they often stop questioning what more they want from their careers or lives. According to Kushwaha, this comfort can gradually slow growth, even if people are not immediately aware of it.

" ₹1 lakh a month feels safe. That's exactly the problem. Most people stay stuck for years not from lack of capability, but lack of discomfort," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Viral video sparks debate on comfort versus ambition The video quickly gained traction on social media, where users offered differing opinions on Kushwaha's argument.

Some users said that a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh no longer has the purchasing power it once did, particularly in metropolitan cities where housing, transportation and other living costs have increased significantly.

Advertisement

Others agreed with Kushwaha's broader point, saying that financial comfort can sometimes lead to complacency and reduce the motivation to pursue bigger goals.

At the same time, several users argued that success cannot be measured solely by income and that financial stability itself is an achievement worth valuing.

Internet divided over whether financial stability limits growth One user wrote, "INR 1 lac/monthly is just a peanut 🥜 in India. It's just a very basic amount for single person in India."

Another commented, “Don't fall for all the advice on instagram, you have worked hard to get this number. You have the full power to use the money wisely, invest hard and Enjoy it with your loved ones.”

Also Read | Bengaluru college where students graduate with startups impresses Anupam Mittal

A third user wrote, "There happened when you don't know how to handle your finance."

Advertisement

The discussion has since gained momentum online, with many weighing in on whether financial security encourages long-term growth or whether it can, as Kushwaha argued, become a comfort zone that limits ambition.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home ' ₹1 lakh a month feels safe': Woman calls it 'the biggest trap' of 2026; video divides internet