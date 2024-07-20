₹1 off on Amazon Prime Day sale: Netizens share screenshots on social media, ask, ‘Kya kijiyega itni dhanrashi ka?’

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale started on July 20 and would end on the following day. It’s an annual event for Prime members. It offers two days of “epic deals” on top brands, as per the official statement.

Meanwhile, a social media user shared a screenshot of an Amazon Prime Day deal. It shows a product worth ₹3,499 being available for ₹3,498. When the user shared the screenshot on Reddit, netizens started commenting.

One of the replies shows a discount of ₹10 on a product worth ₹1,16,000. The deal price is ₹1,15,990. It seems to be an Apple Macbook.

“Misleading pro max,” wrote one social media user while another replied, “Prime day deals summed up in one picture!”

“Ek ₹1 aur kam krde fir toh ye likh sakte hai ki 100% more discount than previous discounted price (If they reduce one more rupee, they can claim that they’re offering 100% more discount than before),” wrote another user.

“I wanted to buy wireless powerbank, so I waited for Prime sale. Yesterday ₹1600. Today ₹1708, ₹80 cash back with bank,” posted one user.

“Kya kijiyega itni dhanrashi ka (what will you do with so much wealth)?” quipped another while emulating Amitabh Bachchan’s famous line from the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

“I had bought a laptop on 5 % credit card discount and final came 56k, now that laptop is being sold for 57k without credit card discount, on prime day. it's all a illusion,” posted another user.

Amazon Prime Day deals Amazon discounts are reportedly decided using automated systems and strategic planning. Complex algorithms involving historical sales data, competitor prices and expected demands determine the discount rates.

The instances shared on social media may be exceptional as Amazon is offering up to 65% discounts in categories such as appliances, electronics, gadgets, and more.