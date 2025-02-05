₹10 lakh for 500 differently abled brides a year: Gautam Adani shares son’s pledge— ‘Matter of immense satisfaction’

With just two days to go for the wedding of Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, with his fiancé Diva Shah, the billionaire businessman lauded the young couple for their noble 'Mangal Seva' pledge. The couple vowed to provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for 500 differently abled brides every year.

In a tweet, Gautam Adani stated that his son's ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for him as a father.

Sharing a video and two images of his son Jeet taking blessings from some of the beneficiary couples, Gautam Adani took to X and wrote in Hindi, "It is a matter of immense joy that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting their married life with a holy resolution. Jeet and Diva have pledged to do 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for each sister in the marriage of 500 disabled sisters every year."

"As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," he said.

"I have full faith that through this sacred effort, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will move forward with happiness, peace and respect. I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service," Adani concluded.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah marriage Amid speculations over the marriage date of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, Gautam Adani, in the first week of February, put an end to the rumours and revealed the wedding date, while interacting with the media in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, reported Times of India.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Adani said, as quoted by TOI, "We are like common people. Jeet had also come here to take Maa Ganga's blessing today. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will take place in a very simple and traditional way."

On being asked if his son's wedding would be a Maha Kumbh of celebrities, Gautam Adani said, “Not al all. It will be a very simple, traditional and a family affair.”

Jeet is currently spearheading the Adani Airports business and the Adani Digital Labs.