₹100-crore Gurugram flats remain invisible in thick smog as Delhi AQI rises, netizens say ‘premium pollution club’

Delhi pollution: A building with ₹100-crore flats in Gurugram is not clearly visible due to thick smog, as the air quality levels of Delhi-NCR have been very poor. An X user shared an image of the building named Camillias in Gurugram, where each flat would cost ₹60-100 crore.

“The building in the smog is Camillias in Gurgaon, where air quality is officially poison. The flats cost 60 to 100 crore. There is something funny about that though I can’t put my finger on what exactly," wrote the user.

On Tuesday morning, Delhi's air quality was in the 'severe plus' category for the second day. The thick smog in the city has reduced visibility and increased pollution.

Several social media users have reacted to the X post. Some have called out sky-rocketing property prices in cities, while others shared their concerns about poor air quality.

One of the users commented, “These are just where people are parking their wealth. If people actually lived here they would make a hue and cry about the situation and get something done about it."

"High-rise Flats? Congratulations, you’ve escaped the dust and smoke of the streets below… or so you think. Sure, you’re above the chaos, but don’t start breathing like you’re in Manali just yet. Instead, welcome to the premium pollution club.

Meanwhile, folks on the ground floor are busy battling traffic fumes, street noise.But don’t feel too smug up there. Pollution doesn’t care if you’re rich or broke, high or low. It just comes with different price tags. In the end, whether you’re gasping for air at ground level or in your sky palace, you’ll always have your EMIs to remind you where you really belong!" wrote another user.

One of the users said, "We are living in a dystopian reality. What is the point of all our technological, infrastructural, & economic advancements if we can’t even breathe clean air? We cried out in alarm when the C—-D-19 outbreak began in China—why can’t we channel the same outrage towards our states and their failure to address poor air quality?"