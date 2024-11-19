₹100-crore Gurugram flats remain invisible in thick smog as Delhi AQI rises, netizens say ‘premium pollution club’

  • Delhi pollution: Thick smog blankets a 100-crore building in Gurugram, highlighting the severe air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR. Social media users criticise high property prices and question living in polluted environments.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Delhi pollution: Luxurious flats in Gurugram remained invisible due to thick smog.
Delhi pollution: Luxurious flats in Gurugram remained invisible due to thick smog.(X)

Delhi pollution: A building with 100-crore flats in Gurugram is not clearly visible due to thick smog, as the air quality levels of Delhi-NCR have been very poor. An X user shared an image of the building named Camillias in Gurugram, where each flat would cost 60-100 crore.

“The building in the smog is Camillias in Gurgaon, where air quality is officially poison. The flats cost 60 to 100 crore. There is something funny about that though I can’t put my finger on what exactly," wrote the user.

 

Also Read | Delhi min calls for cloud seeding to reduce worsening AQI – All you need to know

On Tuesday morning, Delhi's air quality was in the 'severe plus' category for the second day. The thick smog in the city has reduced visibility and increased pollution.

Several social media users have reacted to the X post. Some have called out sky-rocketing property prices in cities, while others shared their concerns about poor air quality.

 

Also Read | Air pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools to switch to online until Nov 23

One of the users commented, “These are just where people are parking their wealth. If people actually lived here they would make a hue and cry about the situation and get something done about it."

"High-rise Flats? Congratulations, you’ve escaped the dust and smoke of the streets below… or so you think. Sure, you’re above the chaos, but don’t start breathing like you’re in Manali just yet. Instead, welcome to the premium pollution club.

Meanwhile, folks on the ground floor are busy battling traffic fumes, street noise.But don’t feel too smug up there. Pollution doesn’t care if you’re rich or broke, high or low. It just comes with different price tags. In the end, whether you’re gasping for air at ground level or in your sky palace, you’ll always have your EMIs to remind you where you really belong!" wrote another user.

 

Also Read | Delhi pollution: Schools shut; DU, Jamia Millia go online as AQI hits 500 mark

One of the users said, "We are living in a dystopian reality. What is the point of all our technological, infrastructural, & economic advancements if we can’t even breathe clean air? We cried out in alarm when the C—-D-19 outbreak began in China—why can’t we channel the same outrage towards our states and their failure to address poor air quality?"

Another added, “You pay crores of money to buy a home in a hazardous environment. Maybe this is what we call kaliyug. Comparatively you get a lot of money worth house in tier 2/3 where the air quality is on healthy standards. Just that we won't get the job we wish and the rich life we are getting used to in metro cities.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends ₹100-crore Gurugram flats remain invisible in thick smog as Delhi AQI rises, netizens say ‘premium pollution club’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.