' ₹132 won't make you rich': Video captures spat between woman and cab driver

A seemingly routine cab ride turned into a viral showdown after a woman and a driver got into a heated argument over the drop-off location. The dashcam footage, now widely shared on social media, shows the passenger refusing to pay when the driver declined to go beyond the point fixed in the ride-hailing app.

Advertisement

“Main bhi bina payment ke nikal jaungi” The spat began when the woman insisted on being dropped “inside” a particular spot instead of the designated location. When the driver refused, she threatened, “Main bhi bina payment ke nikal jaungi (I’ll leave without paying).”

Unfazed, the driver responded, “Aap bina payment ke nikal jayenge? Jaaiye (You’ll leave without paying? Go ahead).”

When pressed further on why he couldn’t take her inside, he bluntly replied, “Kyun jaun main andar jab location yahan ki hai (Why should I go inside when this is the drop-off location?).”

The driver, seemingly calm but firm, added a line that has since become the talking point of the viral video:

“Ma’am, ₹132 se na toh aap ameer ban jaa rahe, na main. Uski tension mat lo ( ₹132 won’t make you rich, and it won’t make me rich either. Don’t stress about it).”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Escalation Over Language As tempers flared, the woman lashed out, saying, “Pata nahi kis manhoos ghadi mein teri cab book kari (Don’t know what bad moment made me book your cab).”

This appeared to anger the driver, who shot back:

Advertisement

“Main aapke paise nahi kha raha hu, tameez se baat kijiye (I’m not stealing your money, speak respectfully). Maine aapse ‘tu’ karke baat kari hai? Aap mere ko paise nahi de rahe ho haram ke. Main aapko yaha laya, isiliye paise doge. Agar nahi dena, toh utar jao (Did I ever address you disrespectfully? You’re refusing to pay for no reason. I brought you here, so you’ll pay. If you won’t, then get off).”

Eventually, the woman walked away without settling the fare.

Internet Divided: Who Was in the Wrong? The video has divided the internet, with many siding with the driver.

A user wrote, “Cabs don't take the exact location a lot of times. This has happened to me. Though I choose my home location it stops somewhere else. I politely request the driver and he drops. He could have just dropped her inside the lane instead of arguing so much and she could have been respectful to him. Drivers are not our slaves.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Woman stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter at Bengaluru bus stand

Another user commented, “One dashcam can save you from disputes, fines and fraud.”

"She should be put on 'No Drive List' by All Cab Providers," the third user suggested.

Others emphasised the importance of civility. “Being polite with drivers always works better. After all, they’re helping us,” another comment read.